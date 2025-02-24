Head-To-Head Comparison: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) & Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and National Fuel Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.70 billion 3.47 $4.25 billion $4.26 14.63 National Fuel Gas $1.94 billion 3.38 $77.51 million ($0.14) -518.41

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas. National Fuel Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas pays out -1,471.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cheniere Energy Partners and National Fuel Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 4 0 0 0 1.00 National Fuel Gas 1 1 1 1 2.50

Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.35%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.94%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 28.84% -325.95% 13.71% National Fuel Gas -0.53% 15.96% 5.68%

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

