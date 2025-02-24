Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 870,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 706,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.15.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

