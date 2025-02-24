Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

