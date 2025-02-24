Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $43,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,173,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,324,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $230.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.