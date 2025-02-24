Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 126,905 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,905 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 192,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

