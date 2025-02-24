Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.35 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $192.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average is $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

