Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.23 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock worth $2,656,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

