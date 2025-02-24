Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $4,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,121,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,084,938. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,979 shares of company stock worth $11,265,417. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $273.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.71 and its 200-day moving average is $274.31. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 1.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $459.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.