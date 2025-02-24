Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.