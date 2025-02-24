Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 43424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 713,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
