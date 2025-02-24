Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 43424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GES

Guess? Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $614.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 713,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.