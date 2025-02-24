Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 81,454 shares.The stock last traded at $195.33 and had previously closed at $203.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 37.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

