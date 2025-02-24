Grifols (GRFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Grifols to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

