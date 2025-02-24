Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Price Down 26.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) fell 26.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 202,644,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 54,160,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Trading Down 26.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £918,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

