Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 1.48% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTC stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

