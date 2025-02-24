Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock Position Trimmed by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,149 shares during the period. Gran Tierra Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 217,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

