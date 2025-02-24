Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 238,377 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Golub Capital BDC worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $8,721,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 544,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 533,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $3,992,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

