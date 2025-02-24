Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $172.02 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOGL stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

