Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

FIW stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $111.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

