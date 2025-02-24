Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,179 Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $592,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $30.37 on Monday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

