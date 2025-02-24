Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 420,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,810,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 780,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

