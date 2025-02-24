Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

