Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $442,000 Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELO opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

