Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 477,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,388,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

