Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,140 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,458.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 165,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 81.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 127,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $37.56 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

