Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 152,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

