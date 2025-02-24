Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 8,746 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3,659.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

