Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share and revenue of $44.43 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $623.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.