Ghe LLC Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Ghe LLC cut its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 511.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,945 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $3,095,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $2,314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $112.43. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,997 shares of company stock worth $1,747,608. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

