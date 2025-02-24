Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

