Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,570 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,827,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 581.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance
RFG stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.