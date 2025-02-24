Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,570 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,827,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 581.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RFG stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.