Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,042 Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFQY opened at $143.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

