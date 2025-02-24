GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.09 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.