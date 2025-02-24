Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.7 %

FDP stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.04%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

