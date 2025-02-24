Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 271.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $448.01 million, a P/E ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. Analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

