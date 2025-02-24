Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

