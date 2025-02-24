Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,262 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.