Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $106.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.