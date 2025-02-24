Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

STZ stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

