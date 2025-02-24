Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

