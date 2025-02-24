Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DexCom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $88.78 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

