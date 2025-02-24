Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.