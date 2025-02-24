Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

