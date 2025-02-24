Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 17,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 14,768.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 468,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 464,921 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

