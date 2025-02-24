Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12,318.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,977,000 after buying an additional 526,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 165.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 333,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $177.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $235.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,489.20. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,324 shares of company stock worth $66,935,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.