Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

