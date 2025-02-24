Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 82.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $150.45 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.15.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

