Fisher Funds Management LTD Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at $107,483,567.04. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,700 shares of company stock worth $62,083,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

