Fisher Funds Management LTD Invests $2.38 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

