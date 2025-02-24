First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

