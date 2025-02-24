First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 206,449 shares during the period. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,920,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
